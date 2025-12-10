Insider Buying: Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Director Buys $49,140.00 in Stock

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Case acquired 3,000 shares of Maui Land & Pineapple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 11,982,084 shares in the company, valued at $196,266,535.92. This represents a 0.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Maui Land & Pineapple Stock Performance

MLP traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.72. The stock had a trading volume of 50,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,146. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $23.41. The company has a market capitalization of $330.03 million, a PE ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Maui Land & Pineapple alerts:

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative return on equity of 37.71% and a negative net margin of 61.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maui Land & Pineapple

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Maui Land & Pineapple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 339.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 233.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple during the first quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Maui Land & Pineapple in the second quarter valued at $198,000. 24.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MLP. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Maui Land & Pineapple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Maui Land & Pineapple

About Maui Land & Pineapple

(Get Free Report)

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.