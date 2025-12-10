Insider Buying: Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Director Buys $49,140.00 in Stock

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Case acquired 3,000 shares of Maui Land & Pineapple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 11,982,084 shares in the company, valued at $196,266,535.92. This represents a 0.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Maui Land & Pineapple Stock Performance
MLP traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.72. The stock had a trading volume of 50,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,146. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $23.41. The company has a market capitalization of $330.03 million, a PE ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 0.64.
Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative return on equity of 37.71% and a negative net margin of 61.64%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maui Land & Pineapple
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on MLP. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Maui Land & Pineapple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
About Maui Land & Pineapple
Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.
