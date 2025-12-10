Leonard Tannenbaum Purchases 24,000 Shares of AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Stock

AFC Gamma Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) Director Leonard Tannenbaum bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,816,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,459,557.34. This trade represents a 0.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AFCG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.08. 192,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,475. AFC Gamma Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $9.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $69.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). AFC Gamma had a negative net margin of 70.46% and a positive return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of ($3.18) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AFC Gamma Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.69%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AFC Gamma to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of AFC Gamma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.75.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

