Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.03, Zacks reports. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 3.80%. Oxford Industries updated its FY 2025 guidance to -1.540–1.320 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.000-0.200 EPS.

Oxford Industries Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Oxford Industries stock traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $40.47. 789,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,954. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.03. The company has a market capitalization of $601.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $89.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 44.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 127.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

