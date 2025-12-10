Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -1.540–1.320 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Oxford Industries also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.000-0.200 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OXM shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Oxford Industries from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $52.60.

OXM stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.47. The company had a trading volume of 789,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,954. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $601.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.11. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $89.86.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.03. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 3.80%.Oxford Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at -1.540–1.320 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.200 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,115,000 after acquiring an additional 32,226 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 442,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 311.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,213,000 after purchasing an additional 222,150 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 394.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 191,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 152,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at $7,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

