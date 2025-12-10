West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. West Pharmaceutical Services has a payout ratio of 12.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services to earn $7.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.2%.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE WST traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $267.09. The company had a trading volume of 671,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,021. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $187.43 and a fifty-two week high of $348.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.17.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $804.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.42 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.110 EPS. Equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.