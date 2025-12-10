Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.250-2.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $630.0 million-$670.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $764.2 million. Nordson also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 10.800-11.500 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NDSN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. DA Davidson set a $285.00 price objective on Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Nordson from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.75.

Get Nordson alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nordson

Nordson Stock Up 1.1%

NDSN traded up $2.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.97. 960,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,194. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.62. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $165.03 and a fifty-two week high of $255.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $751.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.03 million. Nordson had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Nordson has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.800-11.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James E. Devries sold 9,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.60, for a total value of $2,125,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,965,692.80. This trade represents a 15.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.39, for a total transaction of $534,497.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,715.95. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 13,600 shares of company stock worth $3,188,257 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

(Get Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.