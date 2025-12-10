Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.850-5.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.3 billion-$6.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.2 billion. Adobe also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 23.300-23.500 EPS.
ADBE traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $343.13. 6,246,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,933,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $335.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.39. The stock has a market cap of $143.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54. Adobe has a twelve month low of $311.58 and a twelve month high of $552.30.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 43.1% in the third quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 541 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
