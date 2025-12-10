Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) and Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Head to Head Analysis

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) and Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Stellus Capital Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.3%. Trinity Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.4%. Stellus Capital Investment pays out 146.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Trinity Capital pays out 93.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Trinity Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Trinity Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Stellus Capital Investment and Trinity Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellus Capital Investment 0 3 0 0 2.00 Trinity Capital 1 1 4 0 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Stellus Capital Investment presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.27%. Trinity Capital has a consensus target price of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 6.56%. Given Trinity Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trinity Capital is more favorable than Stellus Capital Investment.

13.2% of Stellus Capital Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Trinity Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Stellus Capital Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Trinity Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Stellus Capital Investment has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trinity Capital has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stellus Capital Investment and Trinity Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellus Capital Investment 29.77% 10.72% 3.95% Trinity Capital 50.49% 15.51% 7.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stellus Capital Investment and Trinity Capital”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellus Capital Investment $104.74 million 3.58 $45.85 million $1.09 11.89 Trinity Capital $237.69 million 4.86 $115.60 million $2.19 6.96

Trinity Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Stellus Capital Investment. Trinity Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellus Capital Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Trinity Capital beats Stellus Capital Investment on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stellus Capital Investment

(Get Free Report)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

About Trinity Capital

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Capital Inc. is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.