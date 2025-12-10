Liberty Silver (OTCMKTS:BHLL) and Excellon Resources (OTCMKTS:EXNRF) Critical Analysis

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Liberty Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Excellon Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Liberty Silver shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Excellon Resources and Liberty Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Excellon Resources N/A -39.90% -17.66% Liberty Silver N/A N/A -39.02%

Volatility and Risk

Excellon Resources has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Silver has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Excellon Resources $25.82 million 3.56 -$5.22 million ($0.03) -9.13 Liberty Silver N/A N/A -$25.34 million ($0.04) -4.61

This table compares Excellon Resources and Liberty Silver”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Excellon Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Silver. Excellon Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Excellon Resources beats Liberty Silver on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany. It also holds 100% interests in the Kilgore project comprising 789 unpatented federal lode claims that covers an area of 6,788 hectares located in Clark County, eastern Idaho; and the Oakley project covering an area of 2,833 hectares in Oakley, Idaho. In addition, the company has an option to acquire the La Negra project located in Querétaro State, Mexico. Excellon Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Liberty Silver

mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp. in September 2017. Bunker Hill Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

