Comparing Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) & Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) and Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Baker Hughes and Western Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baker Hughes 0 3 23 0 2.88 Western Energy Services 0 0 0 0 0.00

Baker Hughes currently has a consensus target price of $53.42, suggesting a potential upside of 11.19%. Given Baker Hughes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Baker Hughes is more favorable than Western Energy Services.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baker Hughes $27.83 billion 1.70 $2.98 billion $2.90 16.57 Western Energy Services $162.82 million 0.32 -$5.22 million ($0.14) -10.84

This table compares Baker Hughes and Western Energy Services”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Baker Hughes has higher revenue and earnings than Western Energy Services. Western Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baker Hughes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Baker Hughes and Western Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baker Hughes 10.43% 14.22% 6.49% Western Energy Services -3.02% -2.24% -1.56%

Risk & Volatility

Baker Hughes has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Energy Services has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.1% of Baker Hughes shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Baker Hughes shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.0% of Western Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Baker Hughes beats Western Energy Services on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations. This segment also provides drilling services, drill bits, and drilling and completions fluids; completions, intervention, measurements, pressure pumping, and wireline services; artificial lift systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals; subsea projects and services, flexible pipe systems, and surface pressure control systems; and integrated well services and solutions. It serves oil and natural gas companies; the United States and international independent oil and natural gas companies; national or state-owned oil companies; engineering, procurement, and construction contractors; geothermal companies; and other oilfield service companies. The IET segment provides gas technology equipment, including drivers, driven equipment, flow control, and turnkey solutions for the mechanical-drive, compression, and power-generation applications; and energy sectors, such as oil and gas, LNG operations, petrochemical, and carbon solutions. This segment also provides rack-based vibration monitoring equipment and sensors; integrated asset performance management products; inspection services; pumps, valves, and gears; precision sensors and instrumentation, and condition monitoring solutions. It serves upstream, midstream, downstream, onshore, offshore, and small and large scale customers. The company was formerly known as Baker Hughes, a GE company and changed its name to Baker Hughes Company in October 2019. Baker Hughes Company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services. Western Energy Services Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

