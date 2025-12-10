Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) & Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Head-To-Head Review

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) and Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Life360 and Alarm.com”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Life360 $371.48 million 14.80 -$4.55 million $0.34 206.21 Alarm.com $939.83 million 2.81 $124.12 million $2.36 22.40

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alarm.com has higher revenue and earnings than Life360. Alarm.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Life360, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

20.0% of Life360 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Alarm.com shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Alarm.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Life360 and Alarm.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life360 6.46% 7.95% 4.87% Alarm.com 12.92% 14.26% 5.32%

Risk & Volatility

Life360 has a beta of 3.6, suggesting that its share price is 260% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alarm.com has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Life360 and Alarm.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Life360 0 3 6 0 2.67 Alarm.com 0 3 0 2 2.80

Life360 presently has a consensus target price of $90.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.37%. Alarm.com has a consensus target price of $64.67, indicating a potential upside of 22.34%. Given Life360’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Life360 is more favorable than Alarm.com.

Summary

Alarm.com beats Life360 on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Life360

Life360 Inc. is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts. The company also provides scenes, video analytics triggers, thermostat schedules, responsive savings, precision comfort, energy usage monitoring, places feature, whole home water safety, and solar monitoring solutions, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning monitoring services. In addition, it offers demand response programs, commercial grade video, commercial video analytics, access control, cell connectors, enterprise dashboard and multi-site management, energy savings, protection for valuables and inventory, temperature monitoring, and daily safeguard solutions. Further, the company provides a permission-based online portal that provides account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; a unified interface that displays key operational and customer experience indicators, including technician performance, system reliability and customer engagement metrics; installation and support services; MobileTech Application and Remote Toolkit; video health reports; smart gateway; AI-powered enhancements to professional monitoring and false alarm reduction; Web services and business intelligence; sales, marketing, and training services; and home builder programs. Additionally, it offers electric utility grid and water management, indoor gunshot detection, and health and wellness and data-rich emergency response solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Tysons, Virginia.

