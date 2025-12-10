Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.45 and last traded at $18.5960, with a volume of 658608 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered Simply Good Foods from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price objective on Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Simply Good Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $369.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.07 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael L. Clawson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 37,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,400. This trade represents a 15.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Bealer bought 9,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.01 per share, with a total value of $199,019.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,966 shares in the company, valued at $659,649.66. The trade was a 43.21% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at $36,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

