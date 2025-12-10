Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Trading Up 10.9% – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) shot up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $109.73 and last traded at $111.5490. 892,741 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 878,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.55.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.26 and its 200 day moving average is $92.71.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPST. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 4.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 33,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at about $40,000.

About Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

