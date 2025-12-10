VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.77 and last traded at $39.9290, with a volume of 600349 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.24.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Up 1.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFLO. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 158,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $966,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,838,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

