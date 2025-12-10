VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.77 and last traded at $39.9290, with a volume of 600349 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.24.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Up 1.7%
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%.
About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF
The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.
