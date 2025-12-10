Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Shares Up 13.1% – Here’s What Happened

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 13.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56. Approximately 275,599 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 129,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$26.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.52.

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.

