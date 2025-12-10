Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2025

Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUVGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $104.94 and last traded at $105.5160, with a volume of 568397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.87.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.4%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,920,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,190,000 after buying an additional 109,161 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,221,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,298,000 after acquiring an additional 210,566 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 455,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,361,000 after acquiring an additional 85,028 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 360,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,803,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 216.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 333,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,201,000 after acquiring an additional 228,273 shares in the last quarter.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

