Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.73 and last traded at $61.0320, with a volume of 364988 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.48.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 2.5%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,985,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,598,000 after purchasing an additional 797,094 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,304,000 after purchasing an additional 784,895 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,598,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,353,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,718,000 after buying an additional 476,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $24,493,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

