Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.72 and last traded at $37.8370, with a volume of 568356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.42.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.1%

The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.65.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,081,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295,294 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,951,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,721,000 after purchasing an additional 703,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,178,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,304,000 after purchasing an additional 625,143 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,696,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,415,000 after purchasing an additional 81,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,691,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,898,000 after purchasing an additional 89,198 shares during the period.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

