Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.67 and last traded at C$15.61, with a volume of 202952 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.35.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTL. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial downgraded Mullen Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.30.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$561.72 million for the quarter. Mullen Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 12.39%.

The company also recently disclosed a sep 25 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.25%.

Mullen Group is one of North America’s largest logistics providers with a network of independently operated businesses provide a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics & specialized hauling transportation.

