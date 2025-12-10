Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Up 14.2% – Time to Buy?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) traded up 14.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25 and last traded at GBX 24.95. 8,166,814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 205% from the average session volume of 2,677,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.85.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVOK. Berenberg Bank cut Evoke to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 95 to GBX 35 in a research note on Thursday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Evoke from GBX 66 to GBX 34 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evoke presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 79.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of £112.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 38.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 52.41.

