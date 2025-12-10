Charles Bracken Sells 33,220 Shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stock

Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) CFO Charles Bracken sold 33,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $371,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 924,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,065. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Liberty Global Ltd has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $13.98.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 41.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.71%.

LBTYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Monday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,130,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after acquiring an additional 430,251 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $545,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,759,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,976,000 after purchasing an additional 169,432 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 24.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 701,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 138,907 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Liberty Global by 38.4% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 461,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 128,003 shares in the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

