Orville Bovenschen Sells 61,586 Shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Stock

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) insider Orville Bovenschen sold 61,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $203,233.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,000. The trade was a 55.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Orville Bovenschen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 1st, Orville Bovenschen sold 65,200 shares of Village Farms International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $255,584.00.

Village Farms International Stock Up 5.3%

NASDAQ VFF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.55. 1,746,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,889. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.41. The company has a market cap of $410.10 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Village Farms International ( NASDAQ:VFF ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Village Farms International had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 7.47%.The firm had revenue of $66.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Village Farms International by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Village Farms International by 2,050.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 958,511 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 187.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,724,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VFF shares. Zacks Research raised Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Village Farms International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.

