Insider Selling: Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) CFO Sells 7,084 Shares of Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $781,506.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,988. The trade was a 11.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alexandra Balcom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, Alexandra Balcom sold 20,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $1,989,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Alexandra Balcom sold 729 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total value of $76,005.54.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Alexandra Balcom sold 1,683 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $144,014.31.

On Monday, October 13th, Alexandra Balcom sold 20,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $1,770,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 30th, Alexandra Balcom sold 20,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,701,200.00.

On Monday, September 29th, Alexandra Balcom sold 7,588 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $645,055.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVL traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.75. The stock had a trading volume of 435,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,058. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.31. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.53 and a 52 week high of $112.88.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.31). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.28) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

NUVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners upped their price target on Nuvalent from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUVL. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 705.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 9,230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

