Robert Ramsey Hamady Sells 40,000 Shares of NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 46,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,094.11. This represents a 46.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

NYSE:SMR traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.42. 22,259,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,003,011. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average of $36.41. NuScale Power Corporation has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $57.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.09.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.74). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 594.63%.The firm had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. NuScale Power’s revenue was up 1635.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMR. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in NuScale Power by 7.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of NuScale Power by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Monday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on NuScale Power from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on NuScale Power from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered NuScale Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NuScale Power currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $36.12.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

