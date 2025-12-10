Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Electrovaya had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.19%.

Electrovaya Stock Performance

Shares of ELVA remained flat at $5.38 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 808,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Electrovaya has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $7.72. The company has a market cap of $255.60 million, a PE ratio of 179.39 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on ELVA shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Electrovaya from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Electrovaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Electrovaya in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electrovaya has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electrovaya

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Electrovaya during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electrovaya during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Electrovaya during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Electrovaya in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Electrovaya in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 22.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

