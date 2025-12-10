Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Director Sells $433,386.10 in Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) Director Edward Md Kaye sold 13,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $433,386.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 49,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,231.48. This represents a 21.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of STOK traded up $3.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,820,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,220. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $38.69.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 135,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 12.3% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 66.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STOK shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

