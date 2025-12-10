MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Insider Kristian Reich Sells 72,908 Shares

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) insider Kristian Reich sold 72,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $1,052,062.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kristian Reich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 8th, Kristian Reich sold 130,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,960,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLTX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.59. 1,293,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,358. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $62.75.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.21). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MLTX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $80.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup downgraded MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLTX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC increased its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 316,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

