Michael Jr. Petras Sells 434,104 Shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Stock

Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Jr. Petras sold 434,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $7,141,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Sotera Health Trading Up 1.1%
SHC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,655,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.90 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.43. Sotera Health Company has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $17.78.
Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $311.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.63 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 4.82%.Sotera Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sotera Health Company will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 112.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Sotera Health by 3,690.1% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sotera Health by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 831.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sotera Health
Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.
