Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Nathan Blecharczyk Sells 141,063 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 141,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $17,204,043.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,979.20. This trade represents a 92.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nathan Blecharczyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 9th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 36,370 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total value of $4,482,238.80.

On Friday, December 5th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 30,311 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $3,749,470.70.

On Friday, December 5th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 23,761 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $2,915,474.70.

On Thursday, December 4th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 77,527 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $9,343,554.04.

On Friday, November 28th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 3,307 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $385,959.97.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,721,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,158,747. The firm has a market cap of $78.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.40. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.88 and a 52 week high of $163.93.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.10). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 22.03%.The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Mizuho set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 3.9% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Airbnb by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Airbnb by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

