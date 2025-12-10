Canaan (CAN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/8/2025 – Canaan is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2025 – Canaan was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/21/2025 – Canaan had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $3.00 to $2.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Canaan had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Canaan had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Canaan had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $2.00 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2025 – Canaan had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

10/19/2025 – Canaan was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/14/2025 – Canaan had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2025 – Canaan had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2025 – Canaan was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

