Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Sirius XM Call Options (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 44,178 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 303% compared to the average daily volume of 10,965 call options.

SIRI stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,920,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,153,027. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.92. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($8.74) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 38.16%.

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $39,925.80. Following the sale, the director owned 19,969 shares in the company, valued at $432,129.16. This represents a 8.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

