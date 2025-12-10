Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Announces Earnings Results

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.32, Zacks reports. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.

Oracle Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $1.74 on Wednesday, reaching $223.27. The company had a trading volume of 36,545,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,239,407. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Oracle has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The firm has a market cap of $636.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.68, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Oracle from $271.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.84.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $13,971,282.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 151,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,018,756.98. The trade was a 24.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $641,958.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,225 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,394.75. This represents a 7.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807 in the last three months. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 21.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.2% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,556,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.