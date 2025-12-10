Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $282.74 and last traded at $282.7940, with a volume of 140665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBP. DA Davidson cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Danske downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.80.

Installed Building Products Stock Up 6.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.90.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.49. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 62.74%. The firm had revenue of $778.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $536,828.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,308.44. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.63, for a total value of $1,258,150.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 32,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,303,538.37. This represents a 13.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 866,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,261,000 after acquiring an additional 366,250 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 238,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,930,000 after acquiring an additional 38,585 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,244,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Installed Building Products by 13.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 79.4% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 8,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

