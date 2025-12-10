Industria de Diseno Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Industria de Diseno Textil SA (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.03 and last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 203596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Industria de Diseno Textil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Industria de Diseno Textil from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Industria de Diseno Textil Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $199.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38.

Industria de Diseno Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.16). Industria de Diseno Textil had a return on equity of 33.70% and a net margin of 15.40%.The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Industria de Diseno Textil SA will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Industria de Diseno Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services.

Featured Articles

