Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.28 and last traded at $32.4420, with a volume of 770397 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.85.
Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 4,979.2% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.
About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF
The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.
