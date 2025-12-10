ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.45 and last traded at $71.6380, with a volume of 62978 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.90.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Up 1.0%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.93 and its 200-day moving average is $63.77. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROBO. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 103,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 24,055 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,278,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period.

About ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

