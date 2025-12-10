Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $88.95 and last traded at $89.1480, with a volume of 824031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.19.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.7001 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
