Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $88.95 and last traded at $89.1480, with a volume of 824031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.19.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.7001 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

