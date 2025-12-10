SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $86.10 and last traded at $86.5040, with a volume of 89530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.66.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.2%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.05 and its 200 day moving average is $81.82. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 242,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,659,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 346,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,671,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8,040.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 21,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3,903.8% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

