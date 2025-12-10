First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $128.34 and last traded at $128.9250, with a volume of 17760 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.50.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.8%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.12.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.1937 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNX. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 15.1% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.0% in the second quarter. Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Farrell Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $204,000.

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

