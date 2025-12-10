First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $128.34 and last traded at $128.9250, with a volume of 17760 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.50.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.8%
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.12.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.1937 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- The Top 3 Investment Themes That Will Dominate 2026
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Vertical’s Valo Launch: A Commercial Leap Disguised as a Dip
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Dividend Stocks for 2026: Where to Invest as the Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.