iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.18 and last traded at $49.2950, with a volume of 295178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.74.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.79 and a 200-day moving average of $46.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

