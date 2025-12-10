iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.51 and last traded at $37.61, with a volume of 127527 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.19.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.31.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Equity Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTF. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

