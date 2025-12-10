First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.83 and last traded at $60.9990, with a volume of 29698 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.86.

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,548,000 after purchasing an additional 93,231 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 5.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 387,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,748,000 after buying an additional 19,002 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 372,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,877,000 after acquiring an additional 145,280 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 26.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 365,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,349,000 after purchasing an additional 77,376 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 36.5% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 348,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,711,000 after purchasing an additional 93,338 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

