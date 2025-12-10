Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.78 and last traded at $78.3750, with a volume of 263756 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABCB shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $84.00 target price on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.57.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.84%.

Ameris Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 31.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 188,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after acquiring an additional 45,153 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 16.3% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 52,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $1,774,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

