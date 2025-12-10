Promising Infrastructure Stocks To Watch Today – December 10th

Alibaba Group, Marvell Technology, and Coinbase Global are the three Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that build, own, or operate the physical systems an economy depends on—such as utilities, energy pipelines, toll roads, airports, ports, and telecommunications networks. Investors often view them as income-oriented, relatively stable holdings because they generate steady, often regulated or contract-backed cash flows and dividends, though they remain sensitive to interest rates, regulation, and long-term economic growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Marvell Technology (MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

