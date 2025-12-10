Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.

Tecnoglass has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Tecnoglass has a payout ratio of 12.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tecnoglass to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

Shares of TGLS stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.80. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $44.26 and a 1-year high of $90.34.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 17.82%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Tecnoglass from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

