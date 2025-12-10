Phoenix Education Partners (PXED) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Phoenix Education Partners (NYSE: PXED) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/4/2025 – Phoenix Education Partners is now covered by analysts at Barrington Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2025 – Phoenix Education Partners was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/21/2025 – Phoenix Education Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $42.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Our Mission To provide access to higher education opportunities that enable students to develop the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve their professional goals, improve the performance of their organizations and provide leadership and service to their communities. We are a mission-driven organization operating at the forefront of the rapidly evolving post-secondary education market.

