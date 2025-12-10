Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.85

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 2.8505 per share on Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This is a 692.8% increase from Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GGLL traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.72. 1,314,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,367. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.68. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $111.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.34 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.33.
About Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares
