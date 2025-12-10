Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.85

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 2.8505 per share on Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This is a 692.8% increase from Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:GGLL traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.72. 1,314,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,367. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.68. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $111.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.34 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.33.

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

