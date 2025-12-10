Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP) Declares $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th.
Imperial Petroleum Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IMPPP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.04. The company had a trading volume of 929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36. Imperial Petroleum has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $26.07.
About Imperial Petroleum
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Imperial Petroleum
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- The Top 3 Investment Themes That Will Dominate 2026
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Vertical’s Valo Launch: A Commercial Leap Disguised as a Dip
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Dividend Stocks for 2026: Where to Invest as the Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.