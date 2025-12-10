Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP) Declares $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th.

Imperial Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMPPP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.04. The company had a trading volume of 929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36. Imperial Petroleum has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $26.07.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

