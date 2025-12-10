Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$23.00 to C$29.00. The stock traded as high as C$27.03 and last traded at C$26.73, with a volume of 2088257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.61.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark cut shares of Lundin Mining from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Haywood Securities lowered Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$25.40 to C$25.80 in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$28.00 to C$25.40 in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.31.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.01. The firm has a market cap of C$22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 891.00, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The mining company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 6.63%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

