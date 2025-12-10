Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $19.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 38.18%.

Amtech Systems Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ASYS traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.29. 151,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,847. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.44. Amtech Systems has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $132.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amtech Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 22,260 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,689,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 90.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 20,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Amtech Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

View Our Latest Report on ASYS

About Amtech Systems

(Get Free Report)

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.